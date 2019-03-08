GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church is collecting nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items for the needy as part of its Lenten program “40 Days of Giving.”
Lent is a time to consider spiritual growth while remembering the sacrifice that Christ made for everyone. This year, the primary focus for “40 Days of Giving” will be Isaiah 61, recognizing those who serve the homeless and the Laconia High School food pantry.
Running through Lent, and concluding on April 20, the church is collecting nonperishable foods and personal hygiene items or financial donations. Church members have been challenged to donate one item each day during the 40 days of Lent.
Anyone wishing to participate in the 40 Days of Giving is welcome to bring items each Sunday of Lent, or drop items off on Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and noon at the church office.
Items being collected include nonperishable food items: canned meat, vegetables, soups, and fruit, macaroni and cheese, rice, baked beans, spaghetti sauce, boxed hot and cold cereals, hot chocolate mix, juice, peanut butter, pasta, tea, coffee, and canned milk. The church asks that there be no glass jars of any kind.
Also on the list are personal care items: feminine products, shampoo, bath soap, disposable razors, shaving cream, deodorant, and laundry detergent.
Alternatively, people may donate $1, 50 cents, or 10 cents per day — whatever works — designated for the FUMC with a note on the note line, "Missions Committee Lenten Project."
The church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A, near the 3/11 bypass in Gilford. For more information, call the church office at 603-524-3289.
