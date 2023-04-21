WOLFEBORO — Clearlakes Chorale announces the return of their annual spring concert with two upcoming performances. The concerts will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., both at the First Congregational Church, 115 South Main St. The performances are generously sponsored by Doran Independent Insurance, Maxfield Real Estate and Essential Planning, LLC.
These concerts celebrate the Chorale’s return to a post-COVID schedule of regular public performances with a special tribute to friendship. The eclectic program offers something for every musical taste — classical, pop, folk, close harmony jazz — anthems to friendship by an astonishing range of composers from Beethoven to the Beatles; from Mr. Rogers to Mozart. Music director Andy Campbell will conduct the chorus, with Julie Carbone accompanying on piano.
Tickets for adults are available pre-concert at Black’s and at the door. Tickets for students and children are required but free, in support of the Chorale’s mission to share high quality choral music with the whole community. Families and friends will also have the opportunity to gather for a delicious light lunch before the concert on Sunday. Homemade soups, breads, and desserts will be served in the church function room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch tickets are $10, available at Black’s and at the door. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be shared with the Chorale.
Clearlakes Chorale is a welcoming community chorus, with members from throughout the Lakes Region and rehearsals in Wolfeboro. FMI, check out clearlakeschorale.org.
