WOLFEBORO — Clearlakes Chorale announces the return of their annual spring concert with two upcoming performances. The concerts will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., both at the First Congregational Church, 115 South Main St. The performances are generously sponsored by Doran Independent Insurance, Maxfield Real Estate and Essential Planning, LLC.

These concerts celebrate the Chorale’s return to a post-COVID schedule of regular public performances with a special tribute to friendship. The eclectic program offers something for every musical taste — classical, pop, folk, close harmony jazz — anthems to friendship by an astonishing range of composers from Beethoven to the Beatles; from Mr. Rogers to Mozart. Music director Andy Campbell will conduct the chorus, with Julie Carbone accompanying on piano.

