BRISTOL — The Bristol United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship will hold its annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
On sale will be decorated 16-inch balsam wreaths, homemade baked goods, fudge and preserves, craft items and assorted, gently used Christmas decorations.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the church and community.
The church is located on South Main Street with the parking lot and entrance to Fellowship Hall on Church Street.
