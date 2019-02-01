MOULTONBOROUGH — Nationally known contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Jason Gray will perform in concert on Friday, Feb. 8, at Agape Community Church, the first stop of his new tour.
The concert will provide an opportunity to get a sneak preview of Gray’s new songs and to sing along with the familiar ones.
Gray's upbeat, folk-style songs include "Good to be Alive" and "Nothing is Wasted." His original songs are heartfelt and personal, emphasizing God’s redemptive presence, even in the midst of difficulties.
Of this concert tour, Gray said, “I’d like to create some personal nights of solo acoustic music that I envision will be like a conversation. We’ll talk, I’ll take requests, and I’ll also try out new songs.… My hope is that it will be an intimate and authentic night of real talk, laughter, soul mining, healing, celebration and gratitude.”
The community event is sponsored by three local churches: Agape Community Church, Harvest Church of the Lakes Region, and Turning Point Church, with a vision of uniting Christ's followers in this community in worship.
Agape Community Church is located at 80 Bean Road, Moultonborough. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is for a suggested donation of $20, with available family rates. For tickets or information, call 603-677-6254. Seating is limited.
