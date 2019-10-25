LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice invites all members of the community to join in its annual Interfaith Service of Remembrance on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia.
The annual service welcomes anyone grieving a loss to join with friends, families, and neighbors of all ages to remember and celebrate our loved ones.
The annual Interfaith Service of Remembrance coincides with the beginning of National Hospice Month, and will provide an opportunity for loved ones, caregivers, hospice staff, and hospice families to reconnect and provide mutual support. Celebrate the living memory of loved ones who died in hospice care and all others who are dear to us whom we have lost.
The ceremony will include music of hope and solace, interfaith readings, and reflections with hospice staff and volunteers, as well as opportunities to share names and cherished memories of our loved ones.
The service is open to all, whether you have been connected to hospice or not, and whether you are connected to a faith tradition or not. It will run from about 2 to 3 p.m. and will be followed by a reception with light refreshments and opportunities for connection.
For more information, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement and spiritual care coordinator, at 603-524-8444 or dan@centralvna.org.
