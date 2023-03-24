Cellist Amit Peled will perform at the First Congregational Church of Wolfboro located at at 115 S. Main St., at on April 16, at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door or at Black’s Paper Store and Avery Insurance, or by visiting wfriendsofmusic.org, or by calling 603-569-2151. (Courtesy photo)
WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music welcomes a concert by Amit Peled, internationally renowned cellist, that will take place at the First Congregational Church on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. WFOM would like to thank Paul Zimmerman and YFI Custom Homes, our season sponsors, and J. Clifton Avery Insurance, and Meredith Village Savings Bank for sponsoring this performance.
One of the most sought-after cello professors in the world, Peled is a professor at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University where he has taught since 2003 and was one of the youngest professors ever hired by a major conservatory. Amit will be accompanied by Daniel del Pino. Mr. del Pino is one of the leading Spanish concert pianists in the international scene. He has performed on all five continents.
The First Congregational Church is located at 115 S. Main St.
Tickets are available at the door or at Black’s Paper Store and Avery Insurance, or by visiting wfriendsofmusic.org, or by calling 603-569-2151. The audience is encouraged, but not required, to be vaccinated and to wear masks. Middle school and elementary students can attend free when accompanied by an adult, as are high school students with their school ID.
