CANTERBURY — The Church of the Woods, an outdoor church grounded in the tradition of St. Francis, the patron saint of nature, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis, as well as the church’s fifth birthday, on Oct. 5-6.
The church conducts services in the Episcopal tradition, and will worship on a knoll in the woods, weather permitting. The church and its walking trails have 106 acres at 92 Foster Road.
Newcomers are invited to join at a campfire communion between 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, or join any services or a pot-luck lunch on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The morning service is at 9 a.m., followed by a Blessing of the Pies and pot-luck lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a tour of the new meeting house and trail walk, 1-2:30 p.m., with an afternoon service at 3 p.m.
The church will serve pies and hot tea, coffee, and cider. Attendees should bring their own reusable plates, mugs, and utensils.
For more information, visit kairosearth.org.
