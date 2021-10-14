MANCHESTER — Catholic Charities NH, a statewide social services nonprofit improving the lives of individuals and families in need, announced the promotion of Danielle Capelle as director of mental health services.
In her role, Capelle will oversee the planning, development and delivery of the organization’s Mental Health Counseling Services, which provides in-person and online therapy to help individuals gain the skills necessary to better cope with life’s diﬃcult situations and improve their overall quality of life. Capelle will identify new ways to further align the program with the changing social and psychological needs of individuals throughout New Hampshire, and lead in the development of specialized enrichment and prevention programs focusing on emerging issues impacting local communities.
Since 2016, Capelle has been a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor out of Catholic Charities NH’s Manchester and Concord offices, working with adolescents, adults, couples and families to heal from difficult life situations. She will continue to provide limited direct counseling to clients.
“I am honored to take on the role as Director of Mental Health Services,” said Capelle. “The new position allows me to continue helping those struggling with mental health issues, and now as a supervisor, support our staff and expand our counseling services so we can reach more people in need. Through that, I am excited to bring more awareness to the field of mental health and work on ending the stigma associated with it.”
During her time at Catholic Charities, she also co-developed and presented the “Families Coping with the Opioid Crisis” and “Talking to Teens About Suicide” community outreach programs. Prior to joining Catholic Charities, Capelle was a psychiatric technician and lead therapist at Marriage and Family Health Services in Wisconsin.
Capelle holds a master’s of arts degree in community counseling from Lakeland College, a certificate of advanced graduate study from Rivier University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
