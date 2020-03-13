MANCHESTER — Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester issued new directives to pastors concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.
The memo stated, “Priests and lay ministers of Holy Communion are to practice good hygiene and direct others to do the same, washing their hands before Mass begins and/or using an alcohol-based solution before and after distributing Holy Communion.
“Priests are to assure parishioners that if they are sick, they are not obliged to attend Mass and, in fact, should not attend.
“Coffee socials and the like after Mass are to be suspended.
“Suspend the Sign of Peace.
“Suspend distribution of Holy Communion to the faithful via the chalice.”
If Catholic schools close due to illness, there is a plan for each school to coordinate alternative instructional delivery with parents and students.
The Catholic Schools Office has contracted with Google to provide Google Classroom, and all diocesan and parochial schools will hold mandatory training of all faculty and staff next week.
Updates will be posted to a dedicated page on the diocesan website, https://www.catholicnh.org/coronavirus.
