SANDWICH — The next event for Sandwich Shares, a monthly family fun and service program of the Christian Education Team at Sandwich Community Church, will be caroling and kazoos on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11:15 a.m., beginning at the Methodist Church and caroling throughout Sandwich Village.
The event will include soup, singing, and humming through the village, with hot chocolate and cookies to follow. All families are welcome to participate in every Sandwich Shares event.
For more information, talk to Mary Ann Drapcho or another member of the Christian Education Team; or call the Community Church of Sandwich at 603-284-6151, see the Sandwich Community Church Facebook page, or call the church office at 603-284-6151.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, local children participated in a community service event for the entire town, with residents, businesses, and services donating and collecting food. Participants included the Sandwich Post Office, library, firefighters, Town Hall, Tappan Chairs, Sandwich Community Church, Sandwich Central School, Sandwich Children’s Center, and the Corner House Restaurant.
Children ran through town, using clues to lead them to each location. They filled 12 very large baskets of food that had been donated for the Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt, and delivered them to the Agape Family Ministries Food Pantry in Ossipee.
The church expressed thanks to everyone who shared food, to the businesses that collected food, and to the families participating in the Scavenger Hunt.
