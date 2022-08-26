NEW HAMPTON — The Dana Meeting House will host the final evening meditation and service with Rev. Campbell Lovett of Holderness on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. Rev. Lovett will lead a late afternoon meditation and prayer service. He will incorporate prayer, song, scripture and meditation.
This is a unique opportunity to sit in stillness in your own antique “sheep pen” pew and reflect on your week and this past summer. Campbell’s service is inclusive and paves the way for an opening of heart and spirit to all denominations. We hope you will join us for this special and final summer service as we celebrate the dimming of the day and the entrance to our autumn here in New England.
To learn more about this unique building and upcoming events, please visit the website at danameetinghouse.org or to see more photos from past events visit the Facebook page at Dana Meeting House Association.
This will be the last meeting at the Dana Meeting House until the annual tree lighting in December. The Meeting House will also be closed to visitors as the restoration of the ceiling is scheduled to take place September-October. For more information about the Meeting House visit www.danameetinghouse.org. For more information, you may also call Board President Thomas Smith at 603-573-8673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.