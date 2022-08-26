Sheep pens at Dana Meeting House

Sheep pens at Dana Meeting House. (Courtesy photo)

NEW HAMPTON — The Dana Meeting House will host the final evening meditation and service with Rev. Campbell Lovett of Holderness on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. Rev. Lovett will lead a late afternoon meditation and prayer service. He will incorporate prayer, song, scripture and meditation.

This is a unique opportunity to sit in stillness in your own antique “sheep pen” pew and reflect on your week and this past summer. Campbell’s service is inclusive and paves the way for an opening of heart and spirit to all denominations. We hope you will join us for this special and final summer service as we celebrate the dimming of the day and the entrance to our autumn here in New England.

