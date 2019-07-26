MEREDITH — Saint John’s-on-the-Lake will take a break from the traditional form of worship on Sunday, July 28, when counselors and campers from Bear Island’s Camp Nokomis will be in charge of the service.
There will be music and a brief message — definitely a child-friendly format. Cookies and lemonade will follow the service.
For more than 50 years, Camp Nokomis has offered a high-quality camp experience for girls. The camp, with its idyllic setting of sandy beach and wooded trails, as well as carefully situated camper cabins, is located on 40 acres of Bear Island.
Program facilities include multipurpose playing fields, tennis and basketball courts, archery ranges, a spacious craft shop, and a log-built recreation lodge with a fieldstone fireplace.
Camp Nokomis' program caters to each girl's individual abilities and needs while remaining sensitive to her age and interests. To enhance the daily schedule, special events are planned each session and in the evenings.
Senior girls, ages 15 or 16 and over, are potential candidates for a two-year Counselor-in-Training or Aide (CIT) program. Course content includes the fundamentals of human relationships and basic techniques of teaching.
Camp Nokomis is accredited by the American Camp Association and licensed by the state of New Hampshire, and operates in accordance with the YMCA of the USA polices.
St. John’s is an ecumenical summer chapel located on the highest spot on Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee. There is a footpath from the church docks at Deep Cove or reach it by “boat taxi” from Cattle Landing or Brown’s Boat Basin (email bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com).
Services are at 10 a.m., and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.stjohnsonthelake.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.