BRISTOL — The Bristol United Church of Christ (the Church on the Hill) at 15 Church St., off South Main, is preparing for the celebration of Christmas, beginning with a performance by the newly formed ukulele band of "Go Tell It On the Mountain" on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.
After the service, there will be a Christmas Tea.
The following Sunday, Dec. 23, there will be a Christmas Sunday service.
On Christmas Eve, there will be a candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. Reverend Andrew MacLeod and volunteers will share the Christmas Story, and the choir will perform special music. The congregation will sing many of the cherished carols.
Near the close of the service, individual candles will be lit from the Bethlehem Peace Light candle that originated in Bethlehem and is currently being distributed around Europe and the Americas.
All are welcome to attend. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome at the Bristol United Church of Christ.
