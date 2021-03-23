PORTSMOUTH — The fourth annual Good Friday Tour of the Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail, a partnership between the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and St. John’s Episcopal Church, will take place virtually Friday April 2, 2021 at noon. To register, visit tinyurl.com/goodfridaytour.
The Good Friday Tour of selected trail sites will illuminate 14 stories of the suffering of forgotten Africans, bringing understanding and appreciation. JeriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, said, “This symbolic walk is taken in humility and respect on one of Christianity’s holiest days. By taking up the cross of centuries of suffering endured by our African American friends, neighbors and family it is possible to realize the dream of living united in thought, word and deed. The walk is an act of redemption that the church, once complicit in the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and long since in its aftermath, has taken.”
The Most Reverend Michael B. Curry, president bishop of St. John’s Episcopal Church said, “So keep telling the story, keep speaking the truth, keep reclaiming the past until it is redeemed by the creation of a new future. Then all will one day know, as St. Paul said, the joyful liberty of the children of God.”
For more information about the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, call 603-570-8469 or visit BlackHeritageTrailNH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.