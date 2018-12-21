MANCHESTER — Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, has issued his annual Christmas Message to the Catholic faithful and all people of good will of New Hampshire. Published as a letter, the Message is:
“Dear Brothers and Sisters,
“At Christmas, we surround ourselves with images of the infant Jesus, born into the most humble of circumstances, the Child lying in a manger.
“Equally familiar are the words of Saint John’s Gospel: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) In only 25 words, that passage captures the profound essence of our Faith, and they inspire the work of our Church and our Diocese: to Restore, Renew, and Proclaim the Hope that is Christ in our hearts, in our homes, in our state and ultimately in the whole world.
“In the case of Our Lady of the Mountains Shrine in Bretton Woods, this tiny little church’s complete renovation restored the spirit of its workers and community. The outreach programs that Catholic Charities New Hampshire offers renewed hope to those living in the throes of poverty and just steps away from despair. Finally, there is the proclamation of our Savior’s message in word and in deed, the mission to which all the people of God are called, to work together in service to the community and to the world for the sake of the Gospel’s message of Peace on Earth.
“And so as we come to this season of renewal of faith, we are reminded again of the true meaning of Christmas, and the sharing of the Hope that is Christ.”
