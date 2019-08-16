MANCHESTER — The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, is inviting people of all faiths to join him for the celebration of the Blue Mass on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.
The Blue Mass pays tribute to the members of law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical services, and their families. The Blue Mass also provides an opportunity for emergency responders and their families to gather for worship and to ask for the Lord’s blessing and guidance in their work.
The Blue Mass will be followed by a breakfast reception in Bishop Bradley Hall. Those wishing to attend the breakfast should make reservations at bluemass2019.eventbrite.com by Sept. 18.
For more information, contact Alyse Hlasny at ahlasny@rcbm.org or 603-663-0108.
