LACONIA — Aniko Geladze and Noelle Beaudin present a benefit concert to help the children of Ukraine on Saturday, May 13, 4-6 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia. The concert features traditional Ukrainian folk music. Refreshments will be served.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Save the Children (of Ukraine). Donations for Ukraine’s children are gratefully accepted.
Aniko Geladze is a concertmaster and soloist from Russia. She has collaborated with major orchestras and musicians from many parts of the world, including Russia, Europe, and Asia. Aniko studied at Royal College of Music (London) and participated in yearly concert tours in Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. She is better known as the soloist for VSSO recordings, including “The Song of Triumphant Love” by M. Nosyrev, the video CD Roman and the Voronezh State Philharmonic Orchestra — Live in Concert ‘99,” and Opera Highlights produced by Chi Mei Fine Art Ltd.
Noelle Beaudin (piano and hurdy-gurdy) performs regularly with Aniko. Noelle studied piano performance and composition at the Boston Conservatory of Music and performed frequently in the Boston area before moving to France and the UK. In addition to serving as the choir and music director of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, she now has a very busy studio and music summer camp in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire and enjoys performing throughout New England as a soloist or accompanist.
