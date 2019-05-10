NAPLES, Fla. — W.L. Mease has just released her new book, "Holding Onto the Good," the true-life story of one woman finding faith again after losing all hope when her son was killed. The event catapults her back in time to the loss of her older sister and teaches her to cope with further losses as they come.
In the midst of all this pain, she fights her own battle with breast cancer while taking care of her dying mother.
Completely raw and heart-wrenching, the story takes the reader on a journey from darkness and despair to finding the light in Jesus and an elevated spiritual awareness.
Originally from a small town in the Midwest, Wendy L. Mease has made Naples, Florida, home for the past 17 years. Working in sales for much of her career, she enjoys spending time with her husband, son, and their Golden Retriever, Coby.
Compelled to tell her story as a way to help others, her book is written to bring light to the darkest places.
"I can see it is all just part of my journey, and in the end, love is all that matters. This life is all about love, forgiveness, and always treating people with kindness. That was one thing that Mom always stressed to me and my sisters: Be kind to everyone," said the author.
