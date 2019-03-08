CONCORD — All Saints Anglican Church at 124 Hall St., Concord, will offer an open discussion on "Life: The Greatest Gift" on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will cover several topics within the life debate, with lunch offered after the presentation.
Speakers at the forum will include Fr. Christian Tutor, pastor at All Saints and education trust chair at New Hampshire Right to Life; Sr. Mary Rose Reddy, director of faith formation at Holy Rosary Parish in Rochester and board member of the Education Trust of New Hampshire Right to Life; Jane Cormier, former House representative and past president of New Hampshire Right to Life; and Dr. JoAnn Samson, senior warden of All Saints as well as an attorney and life advocate.
"As we enter the Lenten season, our parish wanted to offer an opportunity for people to discuss the challenges we now are facing within the life debate," said Fr. Tutor. "Certainly, we are seeing unprecedented discussion on what 'life' means and many are looking for information and guidance within this debate. We look forward to respectfully discussing this topic with others and sharing time to talk about the importance of thoughtful debate within our communities."
For more information, and to register, contact All Saints at 603-545-9079. Everyone also will be welcome at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.