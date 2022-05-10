LACONIA — The aviation/aerospace-themed ACE Academies offered by the non-profit group WinnAero, are scheduled to run again in July with two one-week sessions. Session One is Monday-Friday, July 11-15 and session two is Monday-Friday, July 18-22. These one week day camp , located at the Laconia Airport, offer STEM education for youth using a hands-on approach with an aviation and aerospace focus. Sessions are half-day for elementary aged students and full day for middle and high school aged students.
WinnAero President Karen Mitchell is has announced that numerous benefactors have stepped up once again to offer scholarship assistance to students. “ We have had tremendous support from many sectors including the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, the Sackowich Foundation, the Granite State Airport Managers’ Association, the Granite State Flight, Order of the Daedalians , the General Harrison Thyng Chapter of the Air Force Association and others” Mitchell said. We encourage any student interested in attending an aviation focused camp to apply for a scholarship” Mitchell added. Mitchell also pointed out that thus far 58 students have registered for ACE but a few vacancies still exist. The week one elementary half day afternoon session has several openings as does the Middle School Emergency Services session. In week two, the high school engineering session and the Drone Academy have seats still available.
Consider applying for any of these openings and also for a scholarship urges Mitchell. A local inn has offered a WinnAero discount for parents and families to stay in the Lakes Region while their student attends the ACE Academies.
For more information about WinnAero and the ACE Academies, how to apply for scholarships and the Inn’s discounted one week stays, visit: www.winnaero.org.
