Congratulations! Getting married is a wonderful milestone in life. Getting ready for a wedding can be full of many anxiety provoking issues—but there is one thing that doesn’t have to be stressful: your pre-wedding beauty regimen.
There are now more minimally invasive beauty treatments than ever to help you look and feel your very best on your wedding day, and beyond. When planning your dream wedding make sure you know how long it will take to achieve the look you want for your special day. Many brides don’t realize it can take months for procedures like IPL photofacials, laser hair removal and microneedling to take effect.
In an ideal world, I would have people come in as early as one year before their wedding to create a plan—that way we can discuss what you’d like to achieve and work together to ensure that you will have the best results on the day.
Ultimately, more time equals way more options for you, not only just in terms of procedures, but, importantly, in terms of downtime and cost.
Please feel free to contact me to learn more about a pre-wedding beauty routine.
