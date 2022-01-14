There are countless wedding venues in the Granite State, each with something special to offer. Here is a look at those in our midst.
Andover Barn
Andover Barn specializes in outdoor weddings with the added feature of a gracious, historic barn for dinner and dancing. Their team will guide you in planning your own personal event.
32 Maple St., Andover, N.H.
603-748-9796
Belknap Mill
A new outdoor space to be called the Powerhouse Patio is coming this spring to the historic Belknap Mill on the Winnipesaukee River in Laconia. This venue offers elegance and versatility, with space inside the former textile mill and in spaces in the adjacent riverside park.
25 Beacon St. East, Laconia, N.H.
603-524-8813
Burke Mountain Resort
Make your vows at 2,600 feet at Burke Mountain Resort with breathtaking views of the mountains and Willoughby Gap. Options for rehearsal dinner, welcome party, after party, or a farewell brunch for up to 225 guests.
2559 Mountain Road, East Burke, VT
802-626-7432
Castle in the Clouds
Host your wedding in the clouds at Castle in the Clouds. Three distinct settings are The Lucknow Estate, with a 180-degree view of Lake Winnipesaukee and a castle garden; The Carriage House, for a cocktail with your guests; and the Winnipesaukee Room, which holds 175.
586 Ossipee Park Road, Moultonborough, N.H.
603-476-5900
Cold Spring Farm
Cold Spring Farm is leaning into the outdoor venue trend, offering camping on site for guests, a lovely outdoor ceremony space and a Bride’s Cottage—with more developments yet to come to this elegant and rustic space on a hilltop. Invite up to 100 guests for your intimate occasion.
74 Davis Road, Alton Bay, N.H.
603-556-0321
Currier Hill Farm
The centuries-old Currier Hill Farm rests on 150 sprawling acres and can host weddings for up to 200 friends and loved ones. It’s yours for the day, complete with tent, dance floor, table and chairs. Scenic features include apple trees, open fields and mountain views.
7367 Currier Road, Loudon, N.H.
603-545-1621
Eagle Mountain House
This timeless venue attracts guests with its captivating views, idyllic location and award-winning cuisine. Recognized as a Historic Hotel of America, Eagle Mountain House is a 19th-century hotel offering amenities from a wedding arbor to white chairs and linens, passed hors d’ oeuvres and a bridal suite.
179 Carter Notch Road, Jackson, N.H.
603-383-9111
Gilford Community Church
Located in the heart of the Lakes Region. The surrounding mountains, lakes, and forests provide a beautiful setting to your special day. We provide unique and professional services that accommodate all budgets, we offer state-of the-art facilities and we welcome people of all faiths.
19 Potter Hill Road Gilford, N.H.
603-524-6057
Owl’s Nest Resort
Owl’s Nest Resort offers breathtaking mountain views for you and up to 200 guests for an outdoor ceremony. Offering a 5,200-square-foot reception tent, clubhouse access, and on-site chef and catering team.
40 Clubhouse Lane, Thornton, N.H.
603-726-3076
Maplewood Golf Resort
An historic property offering an 18-hole Donald Ross designed golf course,Grand Ballroom and parlors for weddings and events, accommodations, scenic views and onsite Ivie Chapel for your wedding ceremony.
2691 Main Street, Bethlehem, N.H.
877-869-3335
Mill Falls at the Lake
A timeless all-season resort on Lake Winnipesaukee. From ceremony to reception, Mill Falls will enhance your wedding experience. Our wedding services are designed for a romantic Lake Winnipesaukee wedding with close family and friends.
281 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, N.H.
603-279-5200
Mojalaki Country Club
For over a century, Mojalaki Country Club has offered an ideal atmosphere for weddings; large and small. The historic building overlooks the rolling greens of the former 100 year old golf course. Kearsarge Mountain sits directly to the west of Mojalaki, and the most breathtaking sunsets can be viewed from both the upper and lower decks.
321 Prospect Street, Franklin, N.H.
603-934-3033
Presidential Mountain Resort
Live, breathe and explore New Hampshire from this beautiful venue nestled in the Presidential range. In the pastoral town of Bethlehem, the Presidential Mountain Resort is surrounded by forest, with a private lake and crisp mountain air.
1108 Main Street, Bethlehem N.H.
603-253-2222
Seadog Brewing
Seadog Brewing offers several venues for couples from the fireplace room for 25-50 guests to The Loft, which seats 65, to the dining room that can accommodate up to 100 friends and family. Features include natural light, a bar area, and good beer.
1976 White Mountain Hwy, North Conway, N.H.
603-356-0590
Tarbin Gardens
New Hampshire’s garden wedding venue. English landscape gardens encapsulate a lifetime collection of plants; complete with greenhouses, ponds and animals. Can accommodate small and intimate, to full scale, with use of gardens and Events Terrace. A peaceful place with unique photography opportunities.
321 Salisbury Rd. Franklin, N.H.
603-934-3518
The Barn at Whitney’s Inn
A rustic mountain setting is the backdrop for The Barn at Whitney’s Inn, a restored 1842 post-and-beam structure that can accommodate up to 140 guests. The inn has 27 rooms and cottages and is consistently favored by Wedding Wire.
357 Black Mountain Road, Jackson, N.H.
603-383-8916
The Common Man
Venues in The Common Man family of businesses are interspersed across the state, each with its own capacity and character. Ashland hosts The Nest; Plymouth, The Common Man Inn and Spa and The Barn on the Pemi; and Concord, Claremont and Windham are home to Common Man restaurants. Visit www.thecman.com to learn more.
Waukewan Golf Club
The 1800s post-and-beam barn at Waukewan Golf Club features a fieldstone fireplace and large dance floor and has been restored for weddings, receptions and rehearsal dinners. Can accommodate up to 175 guests and offers a full-service bar and a warm, inviting atmosphere.
166 Waukewan Road, Center Harbor, N.H.
603-279-6661
Whiteface Hollow
Spectacular views, sunsets and a lake are among the outdoor treasures at Whiteface Hollow, which also holds an historic barn, farmhouse and winery. Winner of the Couple’s Choice award from Wedding Wire in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and on The Knot’s 2020 and 2021 Best of Weddings list.
251 Hackett Hill Road, South Tamworth, N.H.
603-409-7028
