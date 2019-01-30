When the New Hampshire Lottery Commission rolled out Keno 603 in December 2017, many people were worried about possible adverse fallout from the introduction of a new form of gambling. Many towns chose not to allow the game at all; others took a wait-and-see attitude, wanting to see how the game would work out in the towns and cities that did offer it.
Today, with no reports of widespread gambling addictions or people spending mind-numbing hours in front of the game monitors, some of those once-reluctant towns are lining up to offer the game.
When the New Hampshire Legislature passed the keno bill as a way of encouraging school districts to offer full-day kindergarten through a stipend from game proceeds, it included a provision that left it to the municipalities to decide whether to allow the game. Locally, the cities of Franklin and Laconia, along with the towns of Alton Bay, Barnstead, Belmont, Center Harbor, Northfield, and Tilton signed on to Keno 603.
Today, according to Maura McCann, the Lottery Commission’s marketing manager, Keno 603 is offered in 168 locations, and 16 additional towns are planning to place the question before voters at Town Meeting: Allenstown, Barrington, Bradford, Candia, Deerfield, East Kingston, Epsom, Goffstown, Litchfield, Merrimack, Northwood, Swanzey, Waterville Valley, Whitefield, Windham, and Madison.
McCann said that, based on inquiries from other communities, the question is likely to appear on the warrant in seven other communities, including Gilford, Moultonborough, and Wolfeboro. Exeter, Farmington, Francestown, and Londonderry round out the list of possibilities.
Gaming establishments
For the venues offering Keno 603, the game can be lucrative. They get an 8 percent commission on sales, and a list provided by the Lottery Commission breaks down the sales by establishment.
As of last week in the Lakes Region, Laconia’s 405 Pub & Grill led the pack, earning $15,926 in commissions on total sales of $199,077 in the current fiscal year, which began July 1.
Other sales since July 1:
Alton Bay — Just Past China, $50,862.
Barnstead — 6758, $75,144.
Belmont — Tap Public House, $120,241; Shooters Tavern, $137,594; and Lakes Region Casino, $29,700.
Center Harbor — The Mug Restaurant, $84,551.
Franklin — JJ’s Woodfire Tavern, $70,821; VFW Post 1698, $35,571; and Elks Lodge 1280, $73,960.
Laconia — Brickfront Restaurant and Lounge, $143,259; Hector’s Fine Food and Spirits, $49,042 and $2,604; VFW Post 1670, $72,052; CJ Avery’s Casual Drinks, $90,163; Compass Café, $10,843; and Laconia Rod & Gun, $18,327.
Northfield — American Legion Post 49, $105,443.
Tilton — Winni Grille, $28,045.
In addition to the commissions on those sales, the venues offering Keno 603 report increased business and higher food and beverage income.
Those numbers are leading other establishments to consider offering the game, and some of them have approached town officials to see that the question goes before the voters.
“Interest in offering Keno remains strong and we expect greater interest the closer we get to town meeting dates, when those communities vote to approve the sale of the game,” McCann said.
