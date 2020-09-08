Along with the fall season comes a range of outdoor chores for homeowners nationwide, from clearing trees and branches after wicked weather strikes to gathering autumn leaves. Here are a few things to consider as you go about fueling your chainsaws, leaf blowers and other lawn care equipment:
Proper Fuel Storage
If you have messy or bulky fuel containers, it’s time for an update. Proper fuel storage can make the task of fueling equipment safer, cleaner and ultimately more efficient and affordable. For starters, be sure to purchase only fuel containers approved by federal or state authorities that have a flame mitigation device (FMD) and a child safety feature.
Then, consider ease of use. The best containers not only exceed recognized safety standards, they help you avoid messy, costly spills. To that end, look for a user-controlled flow valve, such as those featured on Scepter SmartControl containers. Available in 1-, 2- and 5-gallon sizes for gasoline, diesel and kerosene, these rugged storage containers which are made of five layers of safe high-density polyethylene for long-time use, feature an innovative, hassle-free spout controlled and operated by squeezing. And, because they are stored with the spout on, hands stay clean. For usage and safety tips, check out the videos and resources available at www.scepter.com.
Proper Fuel
While you’re updating your fuel containers, be sure to restock your fuel too. Keep in mind that fuel sitting unused for many months should be safely discarded, as gas components can deteriorate over time. Changing gasoline out with the seasons keeps it fresh.
Having plenty of fuel on hand is not only a key element to powering through yard work and chores, but an important part of extreme weather preparedness. During power outages and in the aftermath of storms, you’ll be able to fuel generators, chainsaws and other gas-powered equipment without worrying about your supply. So don’t wait until a storm is in the forecast to stock up on this essential.
This fall, equip your shed or garage with the fuel and fuel storage solutions you need for a safe and productive season. — StatePoint
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.