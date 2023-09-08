LACONIA — The high holiday of Rosh Hashana, announcing the new Jewish year, will begin the evening of Friday, Sept. 15 and last through sundown on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Yom Kippur will be observed 10 days later, the evening of Sunday, Sept. 24  through the evening of Monday, Sept. 25. These Days of Awe bookend the “Ten Days of Repentance” and together combine the joy of a New Year celebration and its theme of renewal, with deep self-reflection and a process of atonement of past failings.

