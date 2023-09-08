LACONIA — The high holiday of Rosh Hashana, announcing the new Jewish year, will begin the evening of Friday, Sept. 15 and last through sundown on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Yom Kippur will be observed 10 days later, the evening of Sunday, Sept. 24 through the evening of Monday, Sept. 25. These Days of Awe bookend the “Ten Days of Repentance” and together combine the joy of a New Year celebration and its theme of renewal, with deep self-reflection and a process of atonement of past failings.
Rabbi Jan Katz and Cantorial Soloist Melody Funk will welcome the Lakes Region Jewish community to gather in the sanctuary of Temple B’nai Israel to observe the holiest days of the Jewish calendar. Services will also be available via Zoom.
The complete list of service times can be found on the temple’s website at tbinh.org. Those who wish to attend either in person or on Zoom but are not members of Temple B’nai Israel are asked to preregister by using the form found on the website.
This year the two-day holiday of Rosh Hashana coincides with the weekly observance of Shabbat, a day of rest and communal worship for Jews. On Rosh Hashana, it is customary to blow the Shofar (ram’s horn) during services in synagogues around the world, but not on the Sabbath according to Jewish law.
However, according to Katz, “The Reform Movement in general blows shofar on Shabbat; one, because many reform synagogues only observe the first day of Rosh Hashanah, and two, blowing the shofar does not infringe upon reform practices in any way as reform Jews use halacha (Jewish Law) as a guide but not as commandments.”
In addition to hearing the blowing of the Shofar, congregants will participate in honoring the memories of departed loved ones during the Yizkor service, part of the morning communal worship. Following the conclusion of services in the sanctuary, Katz will lead the brief service of “tashlich” (pronounced tash-leekh), at a nearby lake. Specific prayers are recited while tossing pebbles into the water, thereby symbolically removing one’s sins upon the waters. Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy lakeside, weather permitting.
The observance of Jewish holidays always has a special relationship with food and Rosh Hashana is no exception. To celebrate the start of a new year, many of the foods found on Jewish tables are extra sweet to represent sweetness and a bountiful blessing to start the year.
Following the evening service on Sept. 15, the customary “Oneg Shabbat” (joy of Sabbath) will include apples dipped in honey along with other traditional sweets of the season. The customary braided loaf bread, challah, is shaped into rounds, symbolizing the crown of divine sovereignty and the circular continuity of the annual cycle. It may have raisins adding an extra touch of sweetness.
While Yom Kippur is a day of fasting from all food and drink allowing for focus on atonement, prayer and self-reflection, the members of Temple B’nai Israel will provide a bountiful meal following the close of services to “break the fast.”
This solemn day brings the Ten Days of Repentance to a close looking to the new year for happiness and fulfillment.
