Winnies’ Founder, Kara Brunetta, with Lucas Canney of Tamworth while at summer camp at Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro. Lucas received a week of summer camp courtesy of Winnies Socks in 2022. (Courtesy photo/Winni Socks)
WOLFEBORO — Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoors on the market, is now accepting applications for its’ fourth-annual summer camp scholarship. The scholarship is designed to give local kids, who might otherwise not have the opportunity to enjoy summer camp, a week of day camp or overnight camp at Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro. Applications can be found at winniessocks.com and are open until March 3.
A portion of all proceeds from the purchase of Winnies goes directly toward the summer camp scholarship and founder, Kara Brunetta, has been able to send nine children to Camp Sentinel since the program began in 2020.
“A big part of Winnies is in being a good community partner and neighbor,” said Brunetta. “I have a young niece and nephew and know how much they enjoy their summers here on Lake Winnipesaukee. I want other kids to be able to experience summer camp, enjoy the outdoors, and make memories.”
The concept of Winnies was created to solve two problems, keeping feet cozy and warm nestled inside a thick, comfy sock and the hands-free ability to step into a waterproof outdoor oversock in one quick step. Winnies are flexible, perfect for walking the dog, getting firewood, sitting around the campfire on a chilly evening, or running into town.
Made of cozy, Sherpa-lined fleece, Winnies socks slip securely into a rubberized oversock held securely in place by an undetectable magnet in the back of the slipper sock that snugly connects to the sole. No bending down, no need for hands, just one simple motion to step in and out. Indoors or outdoors, your feet stay cozy and your socks stay clean and dry.
Available in an array of cozy colors including blue, green, burgundy, grey and black as well as in limited-edition patterns, Winnies are perfect for moms, dads, students, dog lovers and anyone who wants to move seamlessly from inside to the outdoors with ultimate, hands-free, no-bend convenience.
The idea of Winnies was conceived at a cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, on a chilly winter’s evening in 2017. Winnies founder, Kara Brunetta, was enjoying time with her family in front of the fire, venturing in and out of the brisk air to bring in firewood throughout the night. Each time, she had to take her cozy, thick slipper socks off to put her shoes on. The more trips in and out over the season, arms filled with firewood, struggling to remove her shoes at the door, Kara knew there had to be a better way and Winnies, named after her beloved Lake Winnipesaukee, was born.
Winnies is perfect for indoor/outdoor living, and makes the perfect gift for anyone on your shopping list. Visit www.winniessocks.com for more information or to order.
For more information on Winnies Socks or its summer camp program, visit winniessocks.com. Watch a beautiful video on Lake Winnipesaukee and Winnies Socks made by Kyle Finn Dempsey at youtu.be/VmaozJyjar8.
