camp

Winnies’ Founder, Kara Brunetta, with Lucas Canney of Tamworth while at summer camp at Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro. Lucas received a week of summer camp courtesy of Winnies Socks in 2022. (Courtesy photo/Winni Socks)

WOLFEBORO — Winnies, the first cozy slipper sock worn inside or outdoors on the market, is now accepting applications for its’ fourth-annual summer camp scholarship. The scholarship is designed to give local kids, who might otherwise not have the opportunity to enjoy summer camp, a week of day camp or overnight camp at Camp Sentinel in Tuftonboro. Applications can be found at winniessocks.com and are open until March 3.

A portion of all proceeds from the purchase of Winnies goes directly toward the summer camp scholarship and founder, Kara Brunetta, has been able to send nine children to Camp Sentinel since the program began in 2020.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.