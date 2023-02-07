Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader are now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Youth Summer Workforce Programming. Nonprofit organizations or partnerships that provide summer jobs or training for local youth are encouraged to apply.

The Champions in Action award will be presented to an organization whose summer jobs programming enriches the lives of youth by teaching durable skills they will need in the workplace. These efforts should demonstrate how the program helps create a viable workforce that can support current and future business and industry needs. Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader are looking for organizations that have existing programs with a demonstrated history of success and measurement.

