Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader are now accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Youth Summer Workforce Programming. Nonprofit organizations or partnerships that provide summer jobs or training for local youth are encouraged to apply.
The Champions in Action award will be presented to an organization whose summer jobs programming enriches the lives of youth by teaching durable skills they will need in the workplace. These efforts should demonstrate how the program helps create a viable workforce that can support current and future business and industry needs. Citizens and the New Hampshire Union Leader are looking for organizations that have existing programs with a demonstrated history of success and measurement.
“Developing the workforce of the future is critical, and doing so will require a sustained effort around ensuring the region’s workforce is equipped for the challenges and opportunities facing New Hampshire both today and going forward,” said Joe Carelli, president, Citizens New Hampshire. “We’re very excited that with this round of Champions in Action, we’re shining a light on organizations that support local youth with the tools and resources they need to thrive.”
Organizations applying for the award should include metrics around the achievements of their program individually, or if through collaboration with another partner(s), the lead nonprofit should apply.
Areas of focus for the Champions in Action program change twice yearly. The award recipients in the category of Youth Summer Workforce Programming will be announced in June. The selected Champion in Action will receive:
• A $35,000 contribution in unrestricted funds from Citizens.
• Coverage and advertising support from the New Hampshire Union Leader.
• Volunteer support from Citizens colleagues.
• Public relations and promotional support.
To be eligible for consideration, an organization must:
• Be a New Hampshire-based nonprofit organization that addresses the designated topic area.
• Provide verification of tax-exempt status under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.
• Have a total operating budget between $2 million and $5 million.
The Champions in Action program has awarded more than $10 million in contributions and promotional support to more than 370 nonprofits across the bank’s footprint. In New Hampshire alone, 58 nonprofits have been honored, receiving more than $1.6 million in funding
