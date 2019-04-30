Family fun guaranteed...
Many families have been visiting the Lakes Region for generations. After a day or two of relaxing at their vacation spot, they’re ready to set out and explore the region.
With so much natural beauty, and so many one-of-a-kind places throughout the region, it’s easy to fill an itinerary for a day of family fun.
Located on the grounds of an historic sheep farm, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, on White Oaks Road in Laconia, provides year-round education programs designed to encourage curiosity, discovery, fun and connection to the natural world. The center also has hiking trails and a children’s natural play area tucked into the woods. See prescottfarm.org.
In fact, there are many organizations in the Lakes Region that are dedicated to providing an opportunity to learn about the natural world. In Holderness, the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, and its live animal exhibit trail, offer guests the chance to get a look at animals that are native to New Hampshire, including everything from chipmunks and owls to black bears and mountain lions. See www.nhnature.org.
In Tamworth, medical care was provided to villagers over a span of 99 years by two men: Dr. Edwin Remick, who started practicing medicine in 1894, and his son, who kept the family business operating until his death in 1993. In addition to caring for their neighbors, the Remicks were also farmers. Today, their property, in the center of Tamworth Village, is the site of The Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm, which preserves the techniques that New England farmers used a century ago. See www.remickmuseum.org.
Like the village of Tamworth, neighboring Sandwich seems like a repository of quaint New England charm. The buildings in the center of town are all painted white and appear as though they haven’t changed in a century or more. Visitors come to check out the art and craft galleries, the Transportation Museum, or the venture out of the town center in pursuit of the many hiking trails. If you come to Sandwich, bear in mind that this secluded village doesn’t have a gas station. See www.discoversandwich.com.
Sandwich is one of the many small towns that marks Independence Day with a fireworks display. The boating crowd often chooses to watch Meredith or Wolfeboro’s fireworks display from the water. Other towns, Ashland, most notably, are known for their Fourth of July parades.
If there’s an animal that symbolizes summer in the Lakes Region, the loon could be it. A loon’s life is hardly simple, though, as the unique aquatic birds are threatened by both climate change and human activities. on Lees Mill Road in Moultonborough, The Loon Center and Markus Wildlife Sanctuary offer both an indoor facility to educate visitors about the most recognizable of Lakes Region birds, and a chance to walk through the sanctuary with a chance to spot one for yorself. See www.loon.org.
And then there are the more traditional summer vacation activities. Many visitors will make a trip to Weirs Beach, to visit the beach and the arcades and other shops on the board walk. Nearby, the Weirs Drive-In is one of the few remaining movie theaters of its kind. Its four screens show first-run films at 76 Endicott Street East in Laconia.
Back in Tamworth, at 799B White Mountain Highway, the White Lake Speedway offers lighted go-kart racing and an 18-hole mini-golf course. There’s also a go-kart track in The Weirs, across the street from Funspot, a favorite place to while away a rainy day by playing arcade games, bowling or indoor mini golf. See www.funspotnh.com.
What else to do if the raindrops are falling? Each town, no matter how small, has its own library, and they welcome children no matter the weather. For example, The Gilford Public Library has books for every age, of course, but it also keeps a summer calendar full of activities, movies and classes. Members can check out passes to museums, galleries and science centers, as well as audio books for their drives around the region. See www.gilfordlibrary.org.
If there are movie theaters in heaven, they probably have a few things in common with Smitty’s Cinema, found on West Main Street in Tilton, which improves the typical cinema experience by offering plush lounge chair seating and food and drink service right up to the start of the feature. See smittyscinema.com/tilton.
And if your little ones need to burn off some energy, go to the Lakes Region Gymnastics Academy on Route 106 in Belmont, where open gym is offered on Saturdays from June 24 thru August 17. The Academy also offers summer camps and birthday parties. See www.lakesregiongymnasticsacademy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.