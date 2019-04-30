Creativity abounds in the Lakes Region, with a lively and active arts, theater and music community.
In downtown Laconia, Frates Creates at the Belknap Mill provides art lessons, caricatures, cartoon storytelling and paint-along parties. The Belknap Mill, which was originally built as one of New England’s first textile mills, is now a museum. Just outside the mill, the riverside Rotary Park hosts concerts.
The Lakes Region Art Assocation provides a supportive and educational forum for local artists, both amateur and professional. Their work hangs in businesses around the region, and is offered for sale in a gallery in the Tanger Outlets in Tilton.
In Meredith, at Mills Falls Marketplace, Oglethorpe Fine Arts and Crafts boasts a treasure trove of quality handcrafted items from across the United States. Oglethorpe prides itself in carrying beautiful, quality pieces for use in our everyday lives.
Head out to Wolfeboro and visit The Sandy Martin Art Gallery, an artist-owned Fine Art Gallery located at 15 S. Main St., where Sandy Martin exhibits her paintings. Her work is hung in private and corporate collections internationally. The Art Place, also in Wolfeboro, is located in the center of this quintessential New England town. The gallery is open year round and features 18 artists, many from the area, who are skilled in various mediums. Artwork is available in watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography, and limited edition prints. The Art Place will host several exhibit openings throughout the year.
The Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (formerly known as Meadowbrook) is a 9,000-seat amphitheater on the shores of beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford. The venue is now owned by Live Nation, the entertainment giant that owns Ticketmaster. This year’s lineup includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, Zac Brown Band, Trace Adkins and Clint Black, Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, and Warren G, Heart and Sheryl Crow, Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies, Rob Thomas, The Goo Goo Dolls and Train, Beck, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, Alabama and
The Charlie Daniels Band, and ZZ Top and Cheap Trick, among many others.
Great Waters Music Festival is a series of folk, classical and other performances at several venues around Wolfeboro. Performances on this year’s schedule include barbershop, doo wop, swing, bluegrass, a cabaret, Broadway favorites and an Elton John tribute.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse stages professional and community-based theatrical productions. The theatre, tucked away at 50 Reservoir Road in Meredith, has become a cultural gem in the area.
Soulfest is an annual Christian music festival held at the Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, and features three stages and over 80 artists and speakers. This year’s event runs Aug. 1-3, and features Bethel Music, Switchfoot, For KING & COUNTRY, Matt Maher, Jordan Feliz, and more.
