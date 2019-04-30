The Lakes Region is a playground for adults and children, offering a variety of activities and attractions that can only be found right here. It’s these unique destinations that define a Lakes Region experience.
A destination for arcade game enthusiasts, Funspot is the largest arcade in the world. It was founded in 1952 by Bob Lawton, who still works here every day. Funspot provides quality entertainment in an atmosphere fit for the whole family – and its array of fun is continually growing. Funspot, in The Weirs section of Laconia, offers more than 600 games, including 300 classic arcade games. It’s much more than an arcade, though, boasting a 20-lane ten pin and candlepin bowling center, cash bingo, indoor mini-golf, a restaurant, a tavern and more. If that wasn’t enough, Funspot also hosts a scoop shop for Jordan’s Ice Cream, and the aerial adventure course Monkey Trunks. See www.funspotnh.com.
In Gilford, Gunstock Mountain Resort is busy all summer with adrenaline-powered pursuits.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is best known for its NASCAR races, which run July 19-21, and Sept. 20-21 this year. It’s also the home of Motorcycle Week (June 8-16) and more than 250 on- and off-track events, including Extreme Chunkin, and the Gift of Lights. See www.nhms.com.
Polar Caves Park in Rumney consists of nine amazing granite boulder caves connected by boardwalks for easy exploration. Bring a picnic or plan to cook out in the Pine Forest. Feed the animals in the animal area, try to get lost in the Rock Garden, climb the Polar Ascent and try the Polar Climbing wall. See www.polarcaves.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.