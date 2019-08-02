Squam Lake Artisans are in their 14th year as an artisan’s cooperative, and their second year at Yikes! in Center Harbor after years in Holderness.
Their artisans work in oil painting, digital art, pastels, fiber art, quilting, knitting and felting, pottery, metal repurposing, wood sculpture, butcher block designs, photography, stuffed animals, delicate angels, Christmas ornaments, fused glass, stained glass, jewelry and beeswax luminaries.
Squam Lake Artisans are open year round except during January.
