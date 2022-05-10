PLYMOUTH — Scoring Concepts full lineup of summer camps for summer of 2022 will be making a return to the Plymouth State University campus and Ice Arena. Register early to reserve your spot for Monday-Friday, August 1-5 and Monday-Friday, Aug. 8-12.
Scoring Concepts full day training camp includes:
• Scoring Concepts camp jersey
• Twice daily on ice sessions
• Daily dryland training and workouts
• Pizza party Wednesday
• Guest coaches and speakers
• Daily prizes and give-aways
• Scoring Concepts cup game on Friday
August 1-5
Scoring Concepts half day camps:
• Dynamic power skating
• Puck skills camp
• 5 day vamps- all half days
• On and off ice training
• Camp jersey
• Skill specific training with video reviews or off ice skill work
• Combine these camps for a discounted tuition.
For more information or to register, check out: www.scoringconcepts.com or scoringconcepts@gmail.com.
