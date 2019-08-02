SANDWICH — For one day during August, over 30 New Hampshire craftspeople will gather at the town green for the annual craft demonstration and sale day Artisans on the Green. This year the event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Returning artists include Diane Johnson of Soft Touch Farm needle felting, Marion Federspiel with digital paintings of landscapes, The Mooseman wildlife photography, Annie Lebrecque and Mike Young with turned bowls and knitted flower bouquets, and Hog Hill Pottery. New this year are Greene Studio canvas handbags, Geoffrey Burke's wooden boats and fine furniture, Jennifer Zulker with charcoal drawings, Muff Parsons' cut and rough stones and wooden items, Alison Parsons' batik fabric art, Julie Deak with watercolors, and Lisa Wardlaw and her handmade children’s clothing.
Demonstrations and hands-on activities will be available for kids. Many artisans will also show examples of pottery making, punch needle felting, digital painting, and watercolors in their individual tents throughout the day.
This year’s Artisans on the Green, held during Sandwich Old Home Week, will have something for everyone, from craft demonstrations, access to artists, and crafts for sale, to animals, food and live music by singer and songwriter Cindy Duchin. The day is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank. The event is free, and there is plentiful parking at marked locations. The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information about Sandwich Home Industries gallery, visit centersandwich.nhcrafts.org/classes-demos.
For more information about Artisans on the Green, contact sandwichcraftgallery@gmail.com or 603-284-6831.
