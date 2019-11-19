Flamingos aren't usually the first creatures that come to mind when people think about Christmas, but they are the inspiration for a new fundraising idea designed to benefit the annual Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Mitch Hamel, a broker at Verani Realty in Belmont and member of that business’s Verani Realty Reindeer team that is raising money for the Children’s Auction, said he recently drove through the town of Weare, where “years ago there was a group that used to put pink flamingos in people’s yards.”
Not real birds, of course, but the plastic variety that some people see as the epitome of tackiness.
Hamel couldn't help but notice that a lot of the flamingos put up years ago are still there, though they’ve clearly aged.
That got Hamel to thinking. “We’re the Verani Reindeer Team, so why can’t we do reindeer?’”
Thus was born the Verani reindeer game.
It's not actually called that, but starting Nov. 29 – the day after Thanksgiving – Lakes Region residents can pay Hamel and his elvish friends $20 to set up wooden reindeer and a sleigh in the yard of some unsuspecting friend, relative, neighbor or co-worker.
The setup – with blinking lights to attract the attention of passersby and neighbors – will stay there for a day and will include a sign informing the recipient that “You’ve been reindeered.”
“The reason we have the ‘You’ve been reindeered’ sign is to distinguish it from other Christmas decorations,” Hamel said.
There will also be instructions to inform the lucky temporary reindeer recipient how to send the team of reindeer along to the next person.
When the 24-hour period is up, the reindeer will be relocated to another yard, but the Verani team will also leave something behind.
“We’re going to be leaving behind a bag of ‘reindeer dust’ so the kids can leave the reindeer dust out for the reindeer on Christmas Eve,” Hamel said.
If you want to order up some reindeer for your favorite Scrooge or Grinch or co-worker, a phone call and $20 is all it takes.
Hamel says they have three teams of reindeer and if they sell out all of the available days, they could raise $960 for the children’s auction, though it wouldn’t surprise him if they exceeded that.
“We’re hoping we raise more than that just based on people’s generosity,” he said. For instance, if someone wants to pay $100 instead of $20, that’s OK with the Verani Realty Reindeer team.
“We’re just trying to encourage people to participate, and if their wallets are a little extra full, we certainly would welcome that,” Hamel said.
They’re just trying to raise money for their PubMania team, with all proceeds going to the children’s auction that runs from Dec. 3-7.
Hamel said the team already has 19 orders, from residents of Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Gilmanton and Sanbornton, “and we’re not even out of the gate, really.”
The reindeer game will continue through Dec. 20, and you can summon the reindeer to your neighbor’s lawn by calling one of the following members of the Verandi Realty Reindeer team: Mitch Hamel, 603-387-7027; Deb Peverly, 603-387-2452; Sue Cummins Harris, 603-387-1010; Greg Peverly, 603-393-5100.
