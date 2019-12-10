We asked the readers of the Laconia Daily Sun for their favorite books of 2019:
"Letters to Max" by Sarah Ruhl
– Jennifer MacLean Bleiler
"The Disappearing Earth" by Julia Phillips
– Linda Hough
The entire "Outlander" series by Diana Gabaldon
– Tracey Hall Russo
"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
– Marcia Grant Dionne, Karen Shackett
The "Prey" series by John Sandford
– Paulette Caruso
"Educated" by Tara Westover
– Julie Dib-Lib
"Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff
– Alexis Dionne Campbell
"City of Girls" by Elizabeth Gilbert – Christina Dib-Lib
"Becoming" by Michelle Obama
– Rita Kelley
"Shrill" by Lindy West
– Susan Connolly
