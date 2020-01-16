Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt. recognized Jared Bettez of Gilford for achieving dean's list honors during the fall semester of 2019. Bettez is in the associate of engineering, mechanical engineering technology program.
•••
Damon Shute of Gilford, Tyler Sargent of Gilmanton Iron Works, and Miki Yoshida of Tilton earned a place on the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Mass.
•••
Nick Caroselli of Belmont was named to the dean's list at Pensacola Christian College in Florida, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester.
•••
Caleb Duggan of Belmont and Ethan Whitman of Plymouth were named to the dean's list at the University of Vermont in Burlington for the fall 2019 semester.
•••
Caitlin Rotonnelli of Meredith, Lexys Bladecki of Gilford, and Halie Haskins of Northfield at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., were named to the dean's List for their strong academic performance in fall 2019.
•••
Colby-Sawyer College in New London recognized Meredith Ellis, Erin Gately, nursing major, and Yzabelle Mitchell, self-designed major, of Gilford, Christian Smith of Sanbornton, Alyssa Wiles, psychology major, of Tilton, Jessica Lear of Moultonborough, and Noah Smith, athletic training major, of Northfield for outstanding academic achievement on the dean's list during the 2019 fall semester.
•••
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized Caroline Brown of Meredith on the College of Letters and Science dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
•••
The University of New England, with campuses in Biddeford and Portland, Maine, and Tangier, Morocco, named Mackenzie Burke of Alton, Shanley Camara and Megan Libby of Bristol, Sydney Ericson of Franklin, Kaelin Cegelski, Jillian Lachapelle and Sarah Lachapelle of Gilford, Lindsey Drouin of Laconia, Corey Ackerson and Caitlin Barrett of Loudon, Reece Sharps of Plymouth, Anna Frascone Doucette of Sanbornton, and Amanda Lapar of Wolfeboro to the dean's list for the 2019 fall semester.
•••
Assumption College in Worcester, Mass. named Helen Tautkus of Laconia, class of 2021, to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
•••
Alexandra Robinson of Center Harbor, a student at Trine University in Angola, Ind., earned dean's list recognition for the fall 2019 term. Robinson is majoring in sport and recreation.
•••
Emily Curtis of Gilford was named to the dean's list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 term at Springfield College in Mass. Curtis is studying rehabilitation and disability studies.
•••
David Nason, a senior Biblical studies major from Meredith, and Natalie Nason, a senior health sciences major from Meredith, were named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.
•••
Ashland resident Bridget Kelly Henss is among select students from Saint Anselm College in Manchester inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing. Henss was among 30 students inducted for the 2019-2020 academic year. Henss expects to graduate in May 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
•••
Christopher Rosene of Plymouth was named to the 2019 fall semester dean's list at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisc.
•••
Sophie Wallace of Alton was named to the Elmira, N.Y. College dean's List for the fall 2019 term.
•••
Matthieu LaPlante of Belmont was named to the president's list at the State University of New York at Potsdam. LaPlante, whose major is music performance, was among students honored for academic excellence in the fall 2019 semester.
