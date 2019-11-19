TILTON — The New Hampshire State Elks Association will host the annual Tilton Veterans Home Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. The party will be attended by members of Elks lodges from across the state. Veterans will receive gifts and cards, and entertainment will be performed by the Keene Swingers, provided by Keene Lodge #927. This annual event brings cheer to Veterans, who look forward to it each year.
