WOLFEBORO — Different than initially conceived this past winter, the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s 2020 season is expected to still feature some of its most popular programs, including rides on the ‘Millie B.’
Taking visitors out on Lake Winnipesaukee, the ‘Millie B’ is a 28-foot, mahogany, triple cockpit replica 1928 Hacker-Craft.
“We are still working on the details, but the ‘Millie B’ is part of our planning process for the 2020 season,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings. “We will continue to monitor the State's guidelines, so we can confidently implement safety measures for our staff and visitors.”
Another program expected to still take place this summer at the New Hampshire Boat Museum (NHBM) includes model yacht kit building. In this program, participants build and race radio-controlled model yachts.
Featuring the Back Bay Skippers, Model Yachting will also take place this summer, Tuesdays and Thursdays (possibly some Wednesdays), on Back Bay in Wolfeboro along the Rail Trail.
“It’s fun because they usually have extra boats people can try for themselves,” said Cummings. “It’s a great way to spend an afternoon and you might get hooked.”
Adhering to the State's guidelines for social distancing to ensure participant safety, the Back Bay Skippers hope to get started with the season on June 1.
“That will be subject to the State's stay-at-home guidelines,” she added.
In July, NHBM will again feature its annual Vintage Boat and Car Auction, although there will be changes.
“We are going online with this year’s auction, which is a great step forward this year,” said Cummings, who said they are currently seeking consignments and donations of boats. “We will have two preview days on-site with limits to group sizes.”
In looking ahead to the 2020 season, which she hopes can begin on July 1, Cummings said the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers is foremost in her mind.
“We are following COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state of NH to ensure we can offer the best possible experience for our visitors this summer,” she said. “Our summer may be different, but we want people to know we are here and doing our best to create wonderful programs and experiences for all ages.”
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways.
To learn more about NHBM, including its modified 2020 event and program schedule, visit its calendar web-page at nhbm.org.
