GILFORD — A petitioned article that will appear on the March 12 Town Meeting ballot asks voters to allow the operation of keno games within the town of Gilford. A similar article appears on the ballot in Wolfeboro, and Maura McCann, the Lottery Commission’s marketing manager, said Keno 603 also may appear in Moultonborough, although the town’s draft warrant does not include the question.
Currently, keno is offered in 168 locations, and lottery officials have been making the rounds to promote the game in communities that have not yet approved it.
Keno 603 is an electronic game similar to bingo. Players can bet from one to 12 numbers from a field of 80, and every keno machine in the state displays 20 electronically selected numbers every five minutes.
The hours of play originally were set to be between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., but since last March, the hours have been expanded to 1 a.m.
New Hampshire Lottery Commission Executive Director Charlie McIntyre told selectmen in Conway that the concerns over possible negative consequences of offering keno that prevented some towns from approving of the game in the beginning have not materialized.
McIntyre said he has a background in law enforcement and had battled organized crime in Massachusetts before coming to the New Hampshire Lottery.
“We have had zero,” said McIntyre. “We haven’t had a single complaint of any activity related to the operation of keno ... No problems in terms of excessive play. We haven’t had any problems in terms of fights between patrons and the like.”
He told the Conway selectmen that keno is mostly played between 5 and 8 p.m., and is not played as much by the late-night crowd. Since the legislature expanded the hours to 1 a.m., there was “virtually no increase in sales.”
“About 10 bucks is our average play for the night,” said McIntyre. “Any perceived problems you might think are happening, we just haven’t seen, and it’s been a year now. I knock on wood because I tend to be a superstitious guy, but I haven’t seen them [problems] yet.”
McIntyre said scratch tickets are more likely to be abused than keno which, under the law, can be played only in establishments with pouring licenses — bars and taverns that can serve alcohol.
Conway Daily Sun reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
