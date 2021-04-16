Building a house is a big part of the American dream, right? We think when you decide to include propane in those plans, you can transform a house into a home that anyone will love for years to come. Many of a home's major systems perform better with gas energy, so you will not only enjoy greater comfort, but you will also see lower energy bills, too.
Maybe you aren’t looking to build, but you are looking to remodel your current home. When you upgrade with propane during a renovation, you can transform your house into that dream home by combining incredible comfort and performance, with high efficiency and lower energy bills. Why do we say that? Because propane can power the kind of high-end, high-performance appliances you want in your upgraded living spaces. Propane is not only a clean burning and environmentally friendly fuel, it keeps working when the electricity goes out and that is super important here in New England.
Now, if you are thinking, “wait, I thought propane was just for my grill?”, you are not alone. Propane is extremely versatile and is a great energy source for your home inside and out. It can be your home’s heating supply, power your water heater, and fuel your stove, fireplace, and even your dryer. The applications don’t stop there, we have you covered if you are looking for outdoor fun too. Just think about the added family fun that comes along with extending pool season a few more weeks or sitting around a propane powered fire pit. Last but not least, propane standby generators are a reliable way to protect your home and family from the disruption and inconvenience a power outage can cause.
However, since it is April, we want to talk with you about more than just what propane can do for you. We want to explore with you what propane does for our environment, locally and globally, and the positive impacts the energy has on mother earth, too. At Eastern we celebrate Earth Day on April 22nd, but we celebrate the earth’s natural beauty every day.
To start, here are some surprising facts about propane’s role in our environmental story, and maybe a little bit about your family’s role in that story too. Did you know that a 500-gallon tank can hold enough propane to meet the annual energy needs of an average single-family home? One of our favorite attributes is that propane is electric grid-free, making it a valuable energy partner to keep the power on at solar and wind generation facilities when the sun does not shine, or the wind does not blow. When your home is warmed with propane, you are helping to prevent deforestation by replacing solid fuels such as wood and coal. Perhaps most important, the flexibility of propane storage makes it easy to install in virtually any environment without disrupting sensitive habitats — a win for all our furry and feathered friends.
Globally, more than four million people die annually in developing countries due to indoor air pollution from cooking with solid fuels like wood and dung, which is more than the deaths from malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis combined. The Cooking for Life campaign has a goal of transitioning one billion people from cooking with dirty fuels to clean-burning propane.
Propane’s versatility is why almost 12 million U.S. households use it for all those energy appliances we mentioned earlier. As we prepare to celebrate Earth Day, we reflect on how propane is good for you and mother earth. With that, we will leave you with this one last thought — can propane help lead the world toward a low-carbon future? Yes, Propane Can Do That.
Nathan McShinsky is a marketing specialist for Eastern Propane in Rochester.
