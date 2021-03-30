After spending much more time at home in the last year than ever before, it's likely that some spaces in your home have been getting more use than usual. As a professional organizer and owner of NEAT Method, I know how this has caused pain points for homeowners, particularly if the spaces are shared by several members of a household. To help you get these spaces refreshed for spring, here are a few of my tried, tested, and true tips for creating efficiencies and making these spaces work best for your lifestyle.
#1 The drop zone
Whether you're lucky enough to have a full mudroom or your shoes collect in a landing zone by your front door, it's time to readjust for warmer weather. Replace cold weather items like heavy coats and winter boots with rain boots and light jackets, or whatever items will be worn most frequently. Consider switching any bins in the space to accommodate sunscreens and sun hats in lieu of gloves and hats.
#2 Closet
If space is lacking in your closet, now is the perfect time for a seasonal switch. We encourage clients who live in cold climates to pack heavy layers away in storage bins when spring comes. Categorize, contain, and label before storing them out of the way in a basement, attic or under the bed. Doing this gives your sundresses and sandals plenty of room to "breathe" in your closet and with less choices, getting dressed will be that much easier.
This is also an obvious time to edit your winter and summer wardrobes. If you don't remember wearing something in the last year, it's probably time to give it a
better home through donation programs, consignment, or "Buy Nothing" Facebook groups in your area.
#3 Garage (My personal favorite)
Now that the weather is warming up, you can finally give your garage a good sweep and donate any unnecessary clutter that has collected over the winter. We're talking, any toys or gear that your children have outgrown, tools or home improvement items that are broken or no longer used, and anything that actually belongs inside the house. Make sure to research before disposing of hazardous waste like motor oil, paint and pesticides, as these items are typically banned from trash cans. If you're feeling motivated to go beyond decluttering, get as many items up off the floor as possible by adding shelving and hooks.
If you're feeling the spring organizing bug, but don't know where to start, we can help. Neat Method NH offers full-service luxury organization, including arranging for the proper disposal and donation of any items you no longer want or need.
•••
Mia Whalley is the owner of Neat Method in New Hampshire and has been a resident in the Lakes Region for over 15 years. She is a member of the Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association and is a committee member for their annual Parade of Homes Tour, which takes place over Columbus Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.