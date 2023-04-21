Snowmelt plays an important role in the global water movement. During certain times of the year, snowmelt may be responsible for almost all of the streamflow in a river. Snowmelt is also important in raising the lake level after the annual fall drawdown. (Courtesy photo)
The trees are budding, the birds are singing, and summer is quickly approaching the Lakes Region. It can be exciting watching the now dirty-looking snow banks dwindle and the grass start to poke through on the lawn, as it evokes fun thoughts of summer. Though, as you say goodbye to the snow, have you ever thought about how the snowmelt influences our lakes?
Snowmelt plays an important role in the global water movement. During certain times of the year, snowmelt may be responsible for almost all of the streamflow in a river. Snowmelt is also important in raising the lake level after the annual fall drawdown. Additionally, snowmelt represents the largest input of nutrients to the lake, and affects the amount of nutrients available for algae and aquatic plants during the warmer summer months. Under average weather conditions, snowmelt and the transportation of nutrients is not an immediate cause for concern as springtime vegetation is able to soak up the majority of the nutrients. However, with the observed trend of warming winters and more rain-on-snow events, a recent study published by the University of Vermont suggests that these warmer winters will significantly increase the influx of nutrients into our water bodies.
During an average winter, cold temperatures combined with a continuous snowpack freezes nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, “in place.” Then, once the land begins to thaw in the spring, the re-emerging vegetation is able to help soak up the excess nutrients. However, as winters are warming, the seasonal snowpack is becoming less stable. Rain-on-snow, snowmelt and rainfall events now carry nutrients and sediment during winter when the vegetation is dormant, and therefore unable to absorb the excess before it reaches our lakes.
As we have previously written, excessive nutrient loading to our lakes is the top pollution issue facing our lakes. Excess nutrients can lead to increased plant and algal bloom growths, resulting in the degradation of our lakes’ water quality, which also impacts the health of our environment and our local economy. So, what can we do to help protect our lakes? While it’s difficult to control the amount of nutrients reaching the lake in the winter due to vegetation being dormant, we can take steps once the spring arrives to disrupt the flow of excess nutrients. The best way to do this is to put that green thumb to work. It’s also important to note that everyone’s actions in the Lake Winnipesaukee watershed matters — not just shorefront property owners. As we all know, what happens in the watershed stays in the watershed.
First, take a look at your lawn. Is it pretty large compared to your house? If you think “yes,” consider minimizing it. Minimizing lawn space is important, as the soil in your lawn tends to be more compacted, and compacted soil has a more difficult time soaking up stormwater runoff. This results in sheetflow and pooling instead of infiltration. So, instead of having a substantial area of lawn, consider letting some areas either rewild or add native plantings. Native species have deep roots that are able to effectively soak up excess nutrients. Once you have increased the vegetative areas on your property instead of lawn space, you can add drainage channels that work to redirect runoff into the vegetation where excess nutrients can be absorbed. Finally, look past your lawn and to your shoreline, if you have one. Do you have a vegetative buffer? Is it thick enough? Shoreline buffers are the last line of defense for the lake from nutrient pollution. Consider adding or increasing the amount of native plantings on your shoreline.
Looking for more lake-friendly landscaping ideas? Keep an eye out for our next article where we take a deeper dive into landscaping practices that benefit our lakes.
•••
Jacquelyn Bellefontaine is the conservation outreach manager for the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. She manages communications and outreach initiatives. Jackie can be reached at jbellefontaine@winnipesaukee.org.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the water quality and natural resources of the lake and its watershed. To learn more, visit winnipesaukee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.