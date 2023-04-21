Snowmelt

Snowmelt plays an important role in the global water movement. During certain times of the year, snowmelt may be responsible for almost all of the streamflow in a river. Snowmelt is also important in raising the lake level after the annual fall drawdown.

The trees are budding, the birds are singing, and summer is quickly approaching the Lakes Region. It can be exciting watching the now dirty-looking snow banks dwindle and the grass start to poke through on the lawn, as it evokes fun thoughts of summer. Though, as you say goodbye to the snow, have you ever thought about how the snowmelt influences our lakes?

Snowmelt plays an important role in the global water movement. During certain times of the year, snowmelt may be responsible for almost all of the streamflow in a river. Snowmelt is also important in raising the lake level after the annual fall drawdown. Additionally, snowmelt represents the largest input of nutrients to the lake, and affects the amount of nutrients available for algae and aquatic plants during the warmer summer months. Under average weather conditions, snowmelt and the transportation of nutrients is not an immediate cause for concern as springtime vegetation is able to soak up the majority of the nutrients. However, with the observed trend of warming winters and more rain-on-snow events, a recent study published by the University of Vermont suggests that these warmer winters will significantly increase the influx of nutrients into our water bodies.

