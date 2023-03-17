LACONIA — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series, is coming to Laconia. The City of Laconia, Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, Congregational Church of Laconia and Laconia-Gilford Lions Club are partnering to present this free workshop for residents. It will take place at the Laconia library located at 695 North Main St., on March 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, NH Electric Cooperative and Unitil). The utilities are working together to provide NH customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the NH environment. PAREI of Plymouth is working with local groups around the state to bring these workshops to the public on behalf of New Hampshire’s utilities.
The NHSaves Button Up Workshop is a 1.5 hour presentation about how to improve the energy efficiency of your home. It is conducted by a certified energy auditor and covers basic building science principles as well as examples of whole house weatherization measures that will button up your home for the heating and cooling seasons. It also covers details about the energy efficiency programs offered by NH utilities (for existing homes and new construction) that provide energy audits, weatherization measures such as air sealing and insulating and rebates on new technologies and products such as electric and gas appliances and high efficiency electric heating/cooling equipment.
NH residents wishing to use energy more efficiently, conserve energy and save money on their heating and cooling bills, will find the workshop presentation very helpful. The local workshop organizer, Inez Andrews said: “We are bringing this workshop to Laconia because it offers valuable and practical information about how to save energy and reduce costs while making our homes more comfortable. The information about available funding can also help make these improvements possible for more people. With the high cost of energy, efficiency is now more important than ever. I hope many people will take the time to attend this informative workshop.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.