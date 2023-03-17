LACONIA — Button Up New Hampshire, the popular home energy savings workshop series, is coming to Laconia. The City of Laconia, Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, Congregational Church of Laconia and Laconia-Gilford Lions Club are partnering to present this free workshop for residents. It will take place at the Laconia library located at 695 North Main St., on March 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop is sponsored by NHSaves and coordinated statewide by the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.

NHSaves is a collaboration of New Hampshire’s electric and natural gas utilities (Eversource, Liberty Utilities, NH Electric Cooperative and Unitil). The utilities are working together to provide NH customers with information, incentives, and support designed to save energy, reduce costs, and protect the NH environment. PAREI of Plymouth is working with local groups around the state to bring these workshops to the public on behalf of New Hampshire’s utilities.

