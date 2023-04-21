I like to have blossoms in the garden and in vases everywhere. I try to have something blooming all the time — or as often as possible. Right now, in mid-April, I count more than 10 species of plants in bloom, along with seven species of bulb plants which are blooming by the hundred for me.

Let’s start with trees and shrubs — what I call woodies. The most unusual woody is leatherwood (Dirca palustris). This is a native woodland plant that does well in part shade. Although the literature says it prefers moist, rich soil, I have it in dry soil and it does well there.

