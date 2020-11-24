CANTERBURY – Canterbury Shaker Village will be hosting A Magic Journey through the North Shop Barn from Dec. 11-23, and December 27-30. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m.
The Magic Journey begins at the “magic wardrobe” and winds and meanders through the North Shop Barn, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The barn features artist-created vignettes, including a Shaker Christmas, a dollhouse and skating panorama and snow-laden forest scenes. Other surprises include a Find-the-Elf treasure hunt and, on weekends, a Christkindlmarkt-inspired artisan market of handcrafted holiday gifts. Hot cocoa and cider will be available and the Moolicious and Sweet Crunch Bakeshop food trucks will be at the village on Dec. 12 and 19. Also on Dec. 12 from 3-4 p.m., there will be a live musical performance by Massimo Paparello and his Brass Quartet.
The Village Store will also be open – new items are arriving weekly – providing an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping. Festive holiday decorations provided by Canterbury Plantation and illuminated lights will add to the holiday spirit at the Village.
A Magic Journey through the North Shop Barn is a socially-distanced event with safety guidelines in place. Masks are required and all barn doors will be open to optimize air flow.
The cost for admission for non-member adults is $10, $5 for member adults, and all youth are admitted free. No tickets will be sold at the door, but can be conveniently purchased through the Canterbury Shaker Village website.
The museum is a member of the NH Heritage Museum Trail, which connects the public with culturally rich heritage institutions in New Hampshire. For more information, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
