You might say the tree-care business, at least in the Lakes Region, has a certain amount of built-in job security.
“There's no shortage of trees and they grow every day,” said Zach West, who owns Z.D. Tree Service, which serves the Lakes Region. “Maintaining a natural tree selection around your house is really pleasing to people. But one problem with that is there's a constant maintenance that has to happen.”
He'll get no argument from Peter Schmidt, a certified arborist with Belknap Landscaping.
“The average homeowners aren't really going to have a good pulse on what things to do to trees to serve their longevity,” Schmidt said in a recent interview.
Schmidt has been in the tree business for 35 years, and West for 25. Both say trees and properties are best served by landowners who take a proactive approach. Each offers complementary brief assessments and can make recommendations, but both encourage homeowners to act early.
“By the time somebody calls a company like mine, it's because there's a problem,” West said. “People don't typically have that thought process until the tree is on the camper.”
But it doesn't have to be that way.
While winter can take it's toll on trees and plants, “There are things we can do to help those plants recover,” said Schmidt. “One thing we very commonly do is soil treatments, apply natural fertilizers, which helps stimulate new growth and beneficial soil biology.”
Both men said having a professional examine a the trees on a property is a good idea – for trees and landowners.
In other words, when it comes to tree work, the old adage, “don't try this at home” is pretty sound advice, if only for safety reasons.
“Safety is the most important thing,” said Schmidt. “We do see trees that fail – or fall down if you will – because of different types of structural defects. Trees can uproot, trees can just snap in half, if there are weak crotches they can just let go.
“When I go onto a property the first trees I look at are ones close to houses, closes walkways, driveways – anywhere where people are going to congregate,” Schmidt said. “That's a good place to start examining trees for hazard – where they might be in proximity to people.”
West said he takes much the same approach. “You want to have a 20- to 30- to 40-foot buffer zone.” he said. “You've at least got to maintain the limbs around the building.”
Soil disturbance from development can have an adverse impact on trees.
“When it comes to trees and construction, before you even hire a contractor to do any site work, you should consult with an arborist and at least get a broad sense for what they have in mind so we can make recommendations,” Schmidt said. “There are a rather long list of things we can do to help mitigate construction injury, but it has to start with a plan.”
Both men advise homeowners to be aware of the risks when it comes to trees.
“You get people who have pickup trucks and chain saws and you see people working off ladders, trying to remove trees off ladders,” Schmidt said. “It's a dangerous business. It just takes a split second to be badly injured. Just go on YouTube.”
Fortunately, said West, most homeowners he knows are smart enough not to attempt tree projects that are – literally and figuratively – over their heads.
“I think there is a pretty good understanding about the danger involved in doing tree work,” West said. “I find that most people are able to recognize their boundaries – usually with the help of their wives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.