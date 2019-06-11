When working at the Callaway, Hogan Topflite Test Center in Florida, we had pro day testing. An enormous number of young men and women came to test balls and equipment. Their talent was impressive. So the question is, why are they not on the pro tour? Let me give you my opinion.
Have you ever had to get up and give a speech in front of ten thousand people? Your tongue is thick and tied. Your palms sweat and you are shaking like a building in an earthquake. Perhaps a slight exaggeration, but you get the point. Holding onto a club in front of crowds and playing for the amount of money tour players are paid would be a nerve-wracking experience for some. And there are those who just could not handle the travel and obligations to endorsements and tournaments. Living out of a suitcase gets old, even seasoned players will admit.
Then there is the amount of practice time a player must spend. Going to a range and literally hitting hundreds of balls or more each day. A good tour player will tell you that you cannot avoid this particular procedure if you want to continue playing successfully. You must practice.
One young man I got to know in Florida who had come to the test center was a perfect example of a player who just could not make it on the pro level. Yet in my opinion was as talented as any player on tour. But talent is only a partial element to success on tour, though it is an important factor. He had issues which prevented him from having success there. I had the opportunity to talk with a touring professional one day and he said an interesting thing: There are a few things young people get involved in that really dampen the possibility of success.
He said, “ they must stay away from drugs and alcohol and the night life. Also to have a self controlled attitude toward the opposite sex. They must have a single focus toward getting on tour and working to stay there.” He said it is very difficult at best. This young player I became acquainted with did not have the nerves to handle making the 6 foot putts, so he tried to calm them by drinking alcohol. He became a failure right out of the gate. I knew another who had as much talent on the course as any player I have ever played with. He started with marijuana and then proceeded to hard drugs. He then contracted the aids virus and died a few years ago. Talent was not a problem. He had it and then some. He could hit his driver as long as anyone on tour today. Very sad story.
I know of few if any tour players who did not come up through the ranks from excellent amateur to the mini-tours and up through the major tours. It is a grind. But not all of this is negative. No one ever says “work” golf. Rather, they say “play” golf. It is a satisfying game. However just when you think you have mastered the game, it will stab you with pains that might bring a grown man to tears. But it is a game, and one for the ages. This is more then verified by the “Champions” tour. Most of these senior players have made and saved their nest egg and are playing for the enjoyment of camaraderie and competition.
So is it not easy to become a tour player. Many have tried and failed. It takes a very special type of individual. Talent is important, but having the right mindset is also critical.
David Charneskey is a PGA pro who formerly worked at the TopFlite/Hogan Test Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. If you have comments or questions, you can write to him at Dcharn1@sbcglobal.net
