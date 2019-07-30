A recent 'Golf' magazine put out the up-to-date viewing of golf clubs. They call it their “Hot List”. Many different clubs for many different players. How does an amateur look at it?
Something interesting is noticed. Large ads for clubs and what these ads said. “Love at first flight” or “stop steering. Start driving. FASTER.” Another ad said “Spicy.” What does all that mean? Your guess is as good as mine.
All I can say is performance must be a true factor. So lets look at the latest and greatest from a category standpoint. Take new irons for example.
Category one is “game improvement irons.” These are advertised as clubs for middle handicappers and even single-digit handicappers. What is so game improvement about these clubs? The first thing I look at is offset. This is a feature long established so as to hit the ball straighter with little to no slice. Are they cavity back? This spreads the sweet spot. The rebound off the face is high. There are other things that might instill confidence in the club. The next category is “super game improvement.” These irons also pack plenty of offset and the club head is larger with a wider sole. These give a high handicapper plenty of help.
A question one might have is, if the USGA governs the performance, how can these clubs be established as hotter with extra distance. A few weeks ago we told you what a conforming driver will do performance wise. Here is where technology plays a large role. These companies try very hard to come up with a club face with a large sweet spot. Hitting the ball a little off and still getting great results is the goal. We found in testing that just moving the ball a little off center on the Iron Byron test machine presented a significant difference. So technology is working continuously to achieve the same results even when a ball is hit off center.
The third category is the “players” clubs. No offset to speak of, with a more compact head. The heads are generally forged metals which adds to a little better feeling at impact. Unless you are a low single digit handicapper, you might not want to play these.
If you have questions or comments, write to me at Dcharn1@sbcglobal.net.
