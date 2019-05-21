You have quite a bit of money invested in your golf equipment. Here are some tips on how to care for them.
Let's first look at your grips. How old are they? How do you know when to replace them? Body chemicals from your hands can eventually make the grips hard, leading to splitting. You need to replace them. But here is a solution from an old pro before they get to that condition. Get some paint thinner and in a well-ventilated area use steel wool or a stiff brush and scrub the grip using force as you scrub. Wipe the grip off and wash with a heavy duty detergent like Formula 409 or Fantastic. Next wipe off and let the clubs sit and dry. Your grip should be almost like new. What you have done with the paint thinner is you have restored the silicone in the grips to come back like new. Try this. It really works.
How about your waterproof golf shoes? If you change from street shoes to golf shoes at the trunk of you car, here is a pretty neat trick I learned from a pro's caddie: Carry a can of lemon furniture polish. After each round, clean your shoes with the polish. If you can do this at the trunk of your car, all the better. Carry a good rag and spray each shoe, paying good attention to the stitching as the oil from the lemon polish will make it supple and restore its ability to be waterproof. Also, keep an eye on your spikes. Replace as necessary. Walking on hard surfaces can wear your spikes out quickly, so walk on grass if you can.
In regard to your clubs. We discussed grips, but is there anything that can be done to the actual club? Yes. First of all let me give you some good advice. You have spent a large amount of money for that driver and fairway metals. You must agree they are not at fault if you hit one poorly. DO NOT beat the club on the ground. The graphite will weaken and will soon break at the hosel. I don’t know how many shafts I have replaced for angry golfers. After each round, inspect the shaft at the hosel. If it has any splits, discontinue use until you replace the shaft. In regard to the head of your driver and fairway metals, I will often use car wax on the shafts and heads. Using car wax on the face might be controversial as the USGA frowns on using a foreign source to the face. I know for a fact that many caddies wax the heads and the face of the driver. The pro wants less spin and the slick face decreases that element. I have played with some golfers who smear lip balm on the face to reduce spin and achieve distance. This is illegal for a USGA sanctioned event. Not so for your Saturday match with your buddies. As for shafts, I recommend waxing them so as to reduce shaft rub in the golf bag.
Your golf bag might need some attention also. Often the zippers bind up. Get a can of silicone spray and give the zippers a good dose.
There are other tricks I have learned and will share them with you from time to time. In the meantime, take care of your equipment. It will make the game more enjoyable.
