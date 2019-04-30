LITTLETON — The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce will play host to its 14th annual Chamber Cup Golf Tournament on Friday, June 14.
The tournament will take place at the Maplewood Golf Course in Bethlehem, with a 1 p.m. tournament start, preceded by activities and lunch.
The popular spring event raises money to help the chamber continue its mission-based work of sustainable community and economic development.
The $100 per person fee includes a catered barbecue lunch, pre-round pro tips with PGA Professional Wayne Natti, on-course contests, cash prizes for winners, and discounted golf rounds.
Valuable sponsorship opportunities are still available.
To register and for more information, visit www.littletonareachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.